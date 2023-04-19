U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s previous close.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.74.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,321,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,223,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.