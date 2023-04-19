Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,297 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $36,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 354,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 106,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 460,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,000,453. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

