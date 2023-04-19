Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,297 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $36,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

UBER stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. 2,590,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,000,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

