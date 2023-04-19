UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Up 0%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $223.97 and last traded at $223.97. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.87.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.00.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 123.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.