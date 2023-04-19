Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Shares Down 60%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 60% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Company Profile

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

