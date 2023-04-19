Unisync (TSE:UNI) Shares Down 1%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.98. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Unisync Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.17.

Unisync Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

