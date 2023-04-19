United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,870,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 8,525,461 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $43.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
United Airlines Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.42.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
