United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 1,599,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.03. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 134.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Insurance by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

