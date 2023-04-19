UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Tranquility Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $12.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,984. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $458.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.06 and its 200 day moving average is $507.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

