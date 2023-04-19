UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $9.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.83. 1,266,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $486.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.50.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

