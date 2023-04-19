Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $48,576.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $48,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $53,408.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $55,936.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,465. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.