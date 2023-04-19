VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

