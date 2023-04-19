Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 365.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $45.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

