Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VGT opened at $380.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $398.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.70 and a 200-day moving average of $343.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.