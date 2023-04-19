Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Shares Down 0.5%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.75 and last traded at $79.81. 4,009,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,375,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US investment grade corporate bonds with maturities of 5-10 years. VCIT was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

