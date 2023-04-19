Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is James J. Burns & Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

