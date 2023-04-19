Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.88. 1,168,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.