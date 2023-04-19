VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 101,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 3,734,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,220,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NYCB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

