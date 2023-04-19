VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 107,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,283. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

