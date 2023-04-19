VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 171 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 144,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,857. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.