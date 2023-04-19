Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Martin Auster Sells 7,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Martin Auster sold 21,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $645,960.00.

Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

