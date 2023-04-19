Vertcoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $67,278.91 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,966.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00313447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00070686 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00533432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00434510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001117 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,571,285 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

