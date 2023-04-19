Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $8.16 million and $73,186.13 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,274.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.03 or 0.00317547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.00537795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00069898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00434607 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,569,460 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

