Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.23. Vince shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 273 shares traded.

Vince Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Vince

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $29,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $547,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $42,477. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vince Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth about $9,598,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vince by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vince in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

