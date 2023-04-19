Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.05

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.23. Vince shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 273 shares traded.
Vince Stock Down 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.73.
In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $29,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $547,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $42,477. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vince Company Profile
Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.
