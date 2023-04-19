VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.65. VirnetX shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2,224,423 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 70.92%.
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.
