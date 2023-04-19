VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.65. VirnetX shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 2,224,423 shares.

VirnetX Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

VirnetX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 70.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

VirnetX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VirnetX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 115.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 461,856 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 780,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VirnetX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

