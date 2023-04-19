Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.64 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00013389 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $106.51 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00029355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,282.58 or 1.00059112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.20470176 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,663,294.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

