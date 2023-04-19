Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 8,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 364,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Vyant Bio Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vyant Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VYNT Get Rating ) by 405,350.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

