Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 8,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 364,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.
Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.
