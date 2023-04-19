Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Down 2%

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.20 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.33). 537,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,052,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.60 ($1.36).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. The firm has a market cap of £456.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.02.

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

