Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) PT Lowered to $35.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Washington Federal Stock Performance
Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.
Insider Transactions at Washington Federal
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Federal
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Washington Federal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Washington Federal
Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.
