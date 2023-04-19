WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 873 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of KO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,377. The company has a market cap of $275.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

