Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after purchasing an additional 664,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after purchasing an additional 649,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 993,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370,951 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.02. 148,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,711. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.54.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

