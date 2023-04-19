Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SDY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

