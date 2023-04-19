Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Sells 358 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 5.9% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $16.20 on Wednesday, hitting $496.48. The stock had a trading volume of 404,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.10. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

