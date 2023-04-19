Welch & Forbes LLC Has $666,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SO opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

