Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 115 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 213.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total transaction of $1,215,405.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT opened at $317.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

