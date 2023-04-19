Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. 171,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,829. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

