Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.01

Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 346305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Westaim Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The company has a market cap of C$424.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Parag Shah acquired 273,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$805,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

