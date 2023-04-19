Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Winmark by 91.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the first quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark during the third quarter worth $114,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Winmark during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Winmark by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WINA. TheStreet downgraded Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

Winmark Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total value of $1,608,402.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,638.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total value of $1,608,402.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,638.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,681 shares of company stock worth $4,163,003. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WINA stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.00. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,808. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $337.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.60.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

