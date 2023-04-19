WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading 1% Higher

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. 2,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCBR. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

