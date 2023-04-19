Wolfe Research Downgrades AES (NYSE:AES) to Peer Perform

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after buying an additional 191,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AES by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AES by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

