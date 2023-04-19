Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.
