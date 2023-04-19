WOW-token Price Down 0.2% This Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.22 million and approximately $1.02 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02847932 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

