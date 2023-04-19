Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $29,264.93 or 0.99998033 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $172.70 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,413 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

