Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Tops $0.0673

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $120.48 million and $41,842.05 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,080,626,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,790,786,543 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,080,569,645 with 1,790,730,027 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06750371 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $110,583.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

