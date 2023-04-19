WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $172.45

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$172.45 and traded as high as C$178.20. WSP Global shares last traded at C$176.03, with a volume of 142,261 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$187.73.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$172.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

About WSP Global

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.