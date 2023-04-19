WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $172.45

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$172.45 and traded as high as C$178.20. WSP Global shares last traded at C$176.03, with a volume of 142,261 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$187.73.
WSP Global Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$172.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.
WSP Global Dividend Announcement
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
