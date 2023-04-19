XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $726,200.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $726,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 583,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,393,232.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
XPEL Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,651. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.91.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
