Zcash Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $39.03 or 0.00133349 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $637.21 million and $36.06 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00053732 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.