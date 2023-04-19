ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $431,924.11 and approximately $21.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00133364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00035361 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.