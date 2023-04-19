ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion and $516,963.95 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

ZEDXION Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

