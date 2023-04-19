Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $138.46

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.46 and last traded at $137.90, with a volume of 247278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 122.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after buying an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.